Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater praises Cleckheaton family-run recycling business after recovering from arson attack at former Heckmondwike premises

By Catherine Gannon
Published 4th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater has praised a family-run Cleckheaton recycling business for recovering from an unexplained arson attack last year which led to the demolition of its former site in Heckmondwike.

The Labour MP visited English Fibres and Yarns Ltd at its Cleckheaton site – where it has been based for five months – following the arson attack in March 2023.

The business is run by brother and sister Andrew and Caroline English, as well as Andrew’s wife Victoria and nephew George Williamson.

It provides a recycling service to the automotive textile industry and the carpet sector, working to maximise textile recycling and reduce landfill and incineration needs.

Pictured from the left are Caroline English, Kim Leadbeater MP, Victoria English and George Williamson. The Spen Valley MP visited the Cleckheaton recycling business, praising it for overcoming 'significant adversity' following an arson attack at its former Heckmondwike premises last year

Speaking about the arson attack last year, co-owner Caroline said: “We got a call to say the building was on fire. When we got to Heckmondwike half of the premises were just totally engulfed with flames.

“We had CCTV and it clearly showed it was arson.”

Caroline added the motivation for the attack was unknown, and that the CCTV was not clear enough for the police to pursue it.

Due to the extent of the damage, the building was demolished and the business was forced to relocate to its current Cleckheaton premises.

Caroline praised the staff, who she said were “all amazing – they were itching to get back and get the business going again”.

“[Kim] is very keen on recycling and it is a big part of what she is interested in.

“She does a lot of work for the community on various different subjects so it was nice to be able to show what we do,” she added.

Praising the business for overcoming the challenges it faced following the attack, Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a real pleasure to visit English Fibres and see the innovative work they do and their approach to recycling and sustainability.

“They have faced significant adversity following the fire at their premises in Heckmondwike and have worked hard to recover. They deserve every success that comes their way.

“We are lucky to have so many excellent businesses across Spen Valley supporting the local economy and providing jobs.”

