The 2490 Spen Valley Squadron, based on Bradford Road, attended the Festival of Remembrance at Morley Town Hall, along with other local units 168 (City of Leeds) and 96 (Dewsbury) Squadrons, on Friday, November 11.

An evening of Remembrance and entertainment was provided, and the cadets scattered poppies from the balcony onto the audience below.

Following this, on the Saturday, the cadets sold poppies at the Hartshead Moor M62 motorway service station between Brighouse and Chain Bar, where they raised a record breaking amount for the local Spenborough branch of the Royal British Legion.

And finally, on Remembrance Sunday, the cadets participated in the Cleckheaton Remembrance Parade.

A spokesperson for the 2490 Spen Valley Squadron said: “All the Squadron staff were very proud of their efforts, and how well they did.

“Three days' worth of events on the trot is a mean feat, and the cadets did a great job of making sure fallen military who made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered appropriately and with dignity and gratitude.”

