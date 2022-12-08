Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered directly from the North Pole, Elf Day - which was celebrated on Friday, December 2 - was created to spread festive cheer whilst also fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia.

On the day, residents and staff at the care home on Railway Street, enjoyed participating in a best-dressed elf competition, elf-themed games, Christmas tree decorating, bauble decorating and a Christmas raffle.

Cheryl Norman, general manager at Spen Court care home and head elf, said: “Elf Day at Spen Court is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual elves I have ever seen!

Staff at Spen Court care home dressed up as elves.

“We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s.

“That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts and we’re always so keen to get involved.

“We’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.

“For anyone that has any questions about caring for those with Alzheimer’s, do please give us a call and we’ll do all we can to help.”

The day involved elf-themed games and a Christmas raffle.

Maisie Pickup, a resident of the home, said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes.

“What a wonderful way to raise money for charity!”

In total, the home managed to raise a total of £26, which will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.