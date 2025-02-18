Spen Court care home in Heckmondwike provides a pit stop for emergency workers to grab a drink and a bite to eat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Heckmondwike is providing a pit stop for the local emergency services.

At any time of the day or night, emergency workers can call into Barchester’s Spen Court care home to get a hot or cold drink and a bite to eat, either to have at the home or to take away with them if time is tight, as a thank you for all that they do.

The home has prepared snack bags to keep on hand should a crew have no time to rest and just need to grab a bag and go.

Residents decided to extend this offer to all emergency teams in the area and they want to spread the word that all blue light staff are always welcome to stop in for a rest and some refreshment.

Paula Pearson, general manager at Spen Court, said: “We all know how hard our emergency services work and how much we rely on them.

“We wanted to say thank you for all that they do to protect and support us and this is our way of giving back. We want our local emergency services to know they are always welcome here at Spen Court.”

Spen Court is also launching a regular monthly dementia cafe, starting on Thursday, February 27.

On the last Thursday of the month at 2pm, the cafe will be open for everyone to come along and meet others who are supporting friends and family living with dementia, or who think a loved one may have dementia.

It will be a chance to find out about coping strategies, how to get a diagnosis, what support is available and get help and advice from people who are having a similar experience.

Paula said: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community who have loved ones who are living with dementia.

“The cafe will be a great way to relax, make friends, find out information about dementia from our specially trained staff.

“We are inviting everyone to come along and have a coffee and chat to others who have friends and family members living with dementia or who are concerned about a loved one.”