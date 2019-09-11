Spectacular Mirfield garden party raises over £10,000 for charity

A MIRFIELD couple opened up their home for a spectacular garden party which raised over £10,000 for charity

Darren And Jackie Brooke invited 100 guests to enjoy a day of entertainmet, refreshments, an auction and fun in aid of Kirkwood Hospice.

The day was compered by Peter Morgan, performing as his alter ego Max Lemon, and included songs from acoustic duo Tom and James and vocalist Stacey Dee, a display from the

Sarah Sutton School of Performing Arts and jokes from comedian Martin Gold.

The event raised £10,834 for the Jackie Morgan Tribute Fund which was set up in memory of Peter’s wife and has raised over £74,000 for Kirkwood Hospice since 2015.

Kirkwood Hospice Fundraiser Joanna Doherty said: “The hard work and preparation that has gone into making this garden party so special is unbelievable. We are all so grateful for the continued support from Darren, Jackie and Peter.”

Darren and Jackie are planning a Sixties and Seventies music, dance and comedy festival in Birstall next month.