Specsavers to open new Cleckheaton store as part of £400,000 investment

Assma Latif, ophthalmic director at the new Specsavers Cleckheaton

Intended as a sister store to Specsavers Brighouse, the new store on Central Parade - which is scheduled to open on November 1 - will be led by ophthalmic director Assma Latif and eight members of staff, and will have four testing rooms, one exclusively for audiology testing.

The store will also be part of the NHS Primary Eye Care Acute Referral Scheme (PEARS). Under the scheme, its opticians are qualified to examine patients who experience sudden issues with their eye health, such as sore, painful or dry eyes, flashes, floaters or other sudden visual disturbance, in-store or refer the patient onto another NHS service, all at no cost to the patient.

Assma Latif, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Cleckheaton, said: “My colleagues Gareth Hart and Shuaib Nazir have very much enjoyed running the Brighouse store together.

"However, they recognised that the residents of Cleckheaton needed easy access to eye and hearing tests, and we are very happy to now be able to open a store in the town.

"The store will open at the start of November, but we will also be having an official grand opening on Saturday, November 6, complete with an announcement by the town crier.

"We look forward to now being part of the Cleckheaton community and look forward to making new friends in the town."