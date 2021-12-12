Special exhibition in Halifax to celebrate life of Dewsbury artist

Isabella Maclure

The posthumous exhibition will run until January 24, 2022, with proceeds from the sales of some of the paintings being donated to Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice near Keighley, where Isabella received specialist care at the end of her life.

Isabella was born in Dewsbury and later lived near York for more than 30 years, before finally moving to Denholme.

For more than three decades, she was an art teacher in secondary schools in Merseyside and Wetherby and also worked for two examination boards, moderating students' coursework at GCSE, GNVQ and A-level.

She rose to the position of principal examiner for applied art for OCR examination board.

In her retirement, Isabella focused on her own art and joined Redbrick Art Academy in Batley where she was tutored by renowned artist Tom Wood.

Her work is largely dominated by her fascination for coastal scenes, and she held exhibitions in the Camden Gallery in the Cotswolds and galleries in York, Halifax and Redbrick Mill.

She won the first prize in an open exhibition held in the Ferens Art Gallery in Hull.

The inspiration for Isabella’s art came from her experience scuba diving and walking coastal paths around Britain.

She said: “I have been intrigued by the stout harbour walls that defy the ferocity of the sea and the weather – scraped, eroded wood of the harbour buildings and boats, the rocks, cliffs and the ever-changing sea.

"Knowing what magic lies hidden deep beneath the waves has instilled a great love of the sea and of returning to the solidity and safe haven of dry land.

"Like the land and sea, my paintings hide what lies beneath.”

Speaking about the exhibition, Isabella’s husband Doug said: “Isabella received wonderful care in her final days at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope.

"It is in recognition of the support she received that our sons and I wish to make a contribution to the hospice from the sale of some of her art.”