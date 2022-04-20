South Pennine Boat Club holds open day at its Mirfield base

Members of the boating community and local residents were invited to come and see the club’s facilities and take part in some boat-related activities.
Running at the club’s base on Wood Lane, Mirfield, the event included boat trips, demonstrations and refreshments.
Visitors were also able to enjoy a film and slideshow of the club’s history.
South Pennine Boat Club exists to provide members with all the facilities required to enjoy canal boating.
For more information about the club or to become a member, visit its website www.southpennineboatclub.co.uk
Page 1 of 2