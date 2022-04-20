South Pennine Boat Club, Mirfield, held its annual open day on Easter Monday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Pictured are South Pennine Boat Club World's Leading Handspike Dane Team, from the left, Dobbin the horse, Vic Gorny, Sam Wright, Kathryn Fegan, Rod Watson, Keith Allen, Steve Wright, Graham Sykes, Steve Moss, Kevin Stevens (back), John Charlesworth and Diane Sykes

South Pennine Boat Club holds open day at its Mirfield base

South Pennine Boat Club held its annual open day on Easter Monday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Members of the boating community and local residents were invited to come and see the club’s facilities and take part in some boat-related activities.

Running at the club’s base on Wood Lane, Mirfield, the event included boat trips, demonstrations and refreshments.

Visitors were also able to enjoy a film and slideshow of the club’s history.

South Pennine Boat Club exists to provide members with all the facilities required to enjoy canal boating.

For more information about the club or to become a member, visit its website www.southpennineboatclub.co.uk

1. Family fun

Jack Gorny and Alice Gorny, two

2. Having a chat

John Beevers, Frank Hubbard and Andy Beck

3. Shipmates

Heather makes Rosie and Jim comfortable on her boat

4. Discussion

Rod Watson, Graham Sykes, Janet Stevens and Kevin Stevens

Mirfield
