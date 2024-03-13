The top Stronger Starts grant of £1,500 was awarded to Heaton Avenue Primary School, in Cleckheaton, who will be putting the money towards some brand new sound equipment to help with staging theatrical productions.

Birkenshaw Primary School received £1,000, which will go towards hiring a minibus for the year after their previous one was stolen before Christmas.

And £500 was presented to Scholes Village Primary School who are planning for a climbing wall and a sensory garden.

Melanie Cropper, community champion at the Northgate superstore, said after presenting the three victorious schools with their cheques:

“It was a pleasure to visit the schools and see the children’s reaction to winning the grants .

“The schools would like to thank everyone who voted for them.”

The Tesco Stronger Starts scheme supports thousands of local community projects and good causes across the country, with the winners voted for by customers.

