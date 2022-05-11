Society to present 'The Vicar Of Dibley' after two year delay due to Covid

Cast members in Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society's production of The Vicar of Dibley

The society, one of the longest running amateur groups in the country, formed back in 1918, will take to the stage with the show, based on the hit TV series, at Cleckheaton Town Hall from May 18-20 at 7.15pm each night.

Rehearsals for "The Vicar Of Dibley" began in February 2020 and a two full years they recommenced, albeit with some alterations to the cast due to changing circumstances following the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the society said: “With ‘a vicar with a bob and a bosom’, Jim Trott with his ‘No, no, no, no, no’s’, Letitia Cropley serving her ‘plain cakes with a hint of liver’, dipsey Alice Tinker and her love interest Hugo Horton, his bumptious father David, Owen Newitt and his cows, and Frank Pickle taking all this down in his ‘minute book’, you are sure of an interesting and belly-laughing evening.”