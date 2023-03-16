Soap stars and ex-footballers heading to Ossett for Cleckheaton-based charity football match
A star-studded football match is set to take place in Ossett next weekend to raise money for the Cleckheaton-based charity, the Howarth Foundation.
It has been organised by Ossett United and is set to take place at Ingfield Stadium on Sunday, March 26, with kick-off at 2pm.
Stars from Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and reality TV will play in the game between The Howarth Foundation and Supporting Charities FC, playing for the Business Building Futures Trophy.
Actors James Horton (Sam Dingle), Joe Warren-Plant (Jacob Gallagher) and Jay Konztle (Billy Fletcher) will play, as well as comedian James Bayes, ex-professional footballer David Norris (Leeds United) and Tom White (Sky Sports News) signed up.
The Howarth Foundation is a family-run self-funding charity that helps support homeless people into employment.
A spokesperson for Ossett United said: “Ossett United are proud to partner with The Howarth Foundation for a charity football match on Sunday, March 26.
"As well as the game you will have a chance to meet the stars, purchase memorabilia from The Autograph Shed and as well as full bar and food facilities available there will also be a raffle.
"Be sure to get your tickets early to avoid disappointment, and support this wonderful cause while having fun and watching some quality football.”
The game kicks-off at 2pm, gates open at 12pm and you can buy tickets (priced at £5 for adults and £1 for under 16s) by visiting https://ossettunitedfc.ktckts.com/event/01charity2223/the-howarth-foundation-v-supporting-charities-fc-match-.