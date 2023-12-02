The recent snow and freezing temperatures in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen look set to continue all weekend.

Snow is expected across North Kirklees on Saturday and Sunday

The Met Office have a yellow warning out for Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, which means there is snow and ice expected this evening and into Sunday morning which may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

The Met Office says some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and there is potential for some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Temperatures aren’t expected to reach higher than one degrees today (Saturday) while it will at least drop to zero overnight.