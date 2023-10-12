Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graham Lindley and his wife, Jean, both 81, are marking their special occasion with a week-long Mediterranean cruise before spending seven days in Alcudia on Majorca.

The couple met when they were 18-years-old at Armley Baths in Leeds and married three years later on October 12, 1963, at the city’s St Anne’s Cathedral before settling in Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham was already working at the Evening Post by this point after taking a keen interest in photography after leaving school. He left in 1981, after 31 years, to join the Yorkshire Post where he remained until taking redundancy, although he stayed in a freelance role up until only five years ago, at 76 years of age.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham and Jean Lindley are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today (Thursday).

“I really enjoyed working at the Yorkshire Evening Post,” Graham recollected. “I worked there from 1958 until 1981 when a position came up on the Yorkshire Post. I was really pleased to obtain that. I really enjoyed it there too.

“I have still got my camera gear though.”

In 1967, the couple moved to Woodkirk before two further house moves followed, to Thornhill and then Thornhill Edge, spending a total of 54 years in Dewsbury before moving to a bungalow in the quiet farming village of Burton Fleming, just outside of Scarborough.

Graham and Jean Lindley met when they were 18-years-old at Armley Baths in Leeds and married three years later on October 12, 1963, at the city’s St Anne’s Cathedral.

“I have still got a lot of feelings for Dewsbury and I still look at the Dewsbury Reporter online,” Graham said. “It is an amazing town. It has got a lot of history and a lot of wonderful potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean, who used to deliver the newspapers her husband took photos for, said of their diamond anniversary:

“It does seem a long time ago but it doesn’t seem like it’s been 60 years! We are going to enjoy our cruise around the Med, and then Alcudia, and then look forward to doing our bungalow up.”

The grandparents and great-grandparents have two adopted children, Stephen and Janine, and a third, Jonathan, who sadly passed away when he was 20.