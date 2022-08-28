Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were called to help after a boa constrictor escaped and became stuck in the springs of its owner’s bed!

Luckily for the giant reptile, named Sid, one of the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s technical rescue officers was able to free him.

The service posted: “Luckily for Sid, Ronnie was up for the job and rescued the snake safely and, even convinced him for a sss-selfie.”