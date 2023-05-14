News you can trust since 1858
Slimming World Spenborough helps to donate nearly 300 bags of clothing to Cancer Research UK

Nearly 300 bags of clothing have been donated to Cancer Research UK with the help of members from Slimming World Spenborough.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Members from Spenborough’s weight loss group, as well as from the surrounding areas, have been holding their annual Clothes Throw, where their pre-loved clothing has been donated to Cancer Research UK via Tesco in Cleckheaton.

It is the seventh year running that the supermarket has been a collection point for the event and a total of 274 bags of clothing were generously donated by Slimming World members, Tesco customers and colleagues.

Kath Cooke, from Slimming World, and Melanie Smiles, Community Champion for the store, revealed that the amount donated equated to over £8,000 for the charity and insisted they were “overwhelmed” by people’s generosity.

Kath Cooke from Slimming World and Melanie Smiles, Community Champion for Tesco, loading the bags to be donated to Cancer Research UKKath Cooke from Slimming World and Melanie Smiles, Community Champion for Tesco, loading the bags to be donated to Cancer Research UK
