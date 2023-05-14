Members from Spenborough’s weight loss group, as well as from the surrounding areas, have been holding their annual Clothes Throw, where their pre-loved clothing has been donated to Cancer Research UK via Tesco in Cleckheaton.

It is the seventh year running that the supermarket has been a collection point for the event and a total of 274 bags of clothing were generously donated by Slimming World members, Tesco customers and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kath Cooke, from Slimming World, and Melanie Smiles, Community Champion for the store, revealed that the amount donated equated to over £8,000 for the charity and insisted they were “overwhelmed” by people’s generosity.