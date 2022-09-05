Sixty giant 'Snowdog' sculptures unleashed across Kirklees as part of art trail
More than 60 giant Snowdog sculptures were unleashed across Kirklees last week as part of an art trail.
Organised by The Kirkwood in partnership with Wild in Art and Snowman Enterprises Ltd, the Snowdogs Support Life sculptures were finally unleashed on Friday, September 2.
The art trail is inspired by the much-loved animated film, The Snowman and The Snowdog, the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book and film The Snowman.
The sculptures have been sponsored by local businesses and individually designed by artists across the UK.
The Snowdogs will be on display across Kirklees until Monday, October 31.
For more information, visit https://www.snowdogskirklees.org.uk/
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3