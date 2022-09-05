News you can trust since 1858
Ali Hussain with dad Naz Hussain, outside Dewsbury Sports Centre.

Sixty giant 'Snowdog' sculptures unleashed across Kirklees as part of art trail

More than 60 giant Snowdog sculptures were unleashed across Kirklees last week as part of an art trail.

By Jessica Barton
Monday, 5th September 2022, 7:30 pm

Organised by The Kirkwood in partnership with Wild in Art and Snowman Enterprises Ltd, the Snowdogs Support Life sculptures were finally unleashed on Friday, September 2.

The art trail is inspired by the much-loved animated film, The Snowman and The Snowdog, the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book and film The Snowman.

The sculptures have been sponsored by local businesses and individually designed by artists across the UK.

The Snowdogs will be on display across Kirklees until Monday, October 31.

For more information, visit https://www.snowdogskirklees.org.uk/

Here are some pictures of the Snowdog sculptures across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

1. Snowdog Art Trail

Rebecca Bishop outside Dewsbury Library.

Photo: Jim Fitton

2. Snowdog Art Trail

Greg Schofield outside the Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury.

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Snowdog Art Trail

Brenda Craven outside Dewsbury Townhall.

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. Snowdog Art Trail

Danielle Wilcock outside Dewsbury Train Station.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Kirklees Dewsbury Batley
