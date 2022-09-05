Sixty giant 'Snowdog' sculptures unleashed across Kirklees as part of art trail

Organised by The Kirkwood in partnership with Wild in Art and Snowman Enterprises Ltd, the Snowdogs Support Life sculptures were finally unleashed on Friday, September 2.

The art trail is inspired by the much-loved animated film, The Snowman and The Snowdog, the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book and film The Snowman.

The sculptures have been sponsored by local businesses and individually designed by artists across the UK.

The Snowdogs will be on display across Kirklees until Monday, October 31.

For more information, visit https://www.snowdogskirklees.org.uk/

Here are some pictures of the Snowdog sculptures across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

1. Snowdog Art Trail Rebecca Bishop outside Dewsbury Library. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2. Snowdog Art Trail Greg Schofield outside the Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3. Snowdog Art Trail Brenda Craven outside Dewsbury Townhall. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4. Snowdog Art Trail Danielle Wilcock outside Dewsbury Train Station. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales