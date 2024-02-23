Pat Woodhouse, right, received a “fabulous surprise” as her twin sister Pam travelled nearly 200 miles from Chipping Sodbury to Roberttown to celebrate their 90th birthday.

Pat Woodhouse, who has lived in Roberttown since 1955, was unaware that her sister, Pam, would be travelling from the Gloucestershire market town to celebrate their special day together.

Pam was part of over 100 family and friends, including her husband Anthony, who gathered at The Star, on Roberttown Lane, for a surprise party for Pat.

Pat’s son David said: “It was a fabulous surprise. Mum thought we were going out for a meal.

“She had no idea that her sister and other relatives would be travelling up from the south.”

Pat, who was married to the late Derek Woodhouse, has three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, while Pam and Anthony have two sons and a grandchild.

The twins were born in Dover and raised in Old Windsor before Pat moved to Roberttown after meeting and marrying Derek, who was in the Coldstream Guards at the time.