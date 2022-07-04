Sir Patrick Stewart gives Yorkshire Tea's new TV advert a flavour of Hollywood

In the commercial, he delivers a rousing speech to pay tribute to a Yorkshire Tea employee called Tina on her last day at work.

It was filmed in Harrogate and a number of employees from the business were invited to make an appearance in the 60-second advert, alongside Sir Patrick, who is from Mirfield and describes himself as an avid drinker of Yorkshire Gold.

Lucy Hoyle, senior brand manager at Yorkshire Tea, said the star was “a really obvious choice” for the company’s new advert.

Sir Patrick Stewart in the new TV commercial for Yorkshire Tea, which was shot in Harrogate

“He is from Yorkshire, still has a delightfully broad Yorkshire accent, is a long-term fan of Huddersfield Town and one of the best Shakespearean actors of his generation,” she said.

“We’re chuffed to bits with this new advert and hope that everyone loves it as much as we do.

“Sir Patrick is an absolute legend when it comes to delivering a heart-felt performance.”

Ms Hoyle added: “If anyone is a master of the art of doing things properly, something that is central to everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea, it’s Sir Patrick and we’re thrilled he is part of the Yorkshire Tea team.”

The advert features a number of employees from the company

Sir Patrick, who is now 81, is the latest celebrity to star in Yorkshire Tea’s “Where Everything’s Done Proper” advert series, which was created by the Lucky Generals company and launched in 2017.

Sean Bean, Sir Michael Parkinson, the Brownlee brothers, Dynamo and Kaiser Chiefs have all previously made appearances.

Sir Patrick, who lives in Los Angeles, has starred in theatre productions, TV shows and films during an illustrious career spanning more than 60 years.