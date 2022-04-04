Sighting sparks fresh appeal to find teenage girls from Batley who were reported missing four years ago

Bernadett Berki (right, the most recent sighting) and Szimonetta Berki were reported missing in 2018.

Officers and staff have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate Bernadett Berki, 16 and Szimonetta Berki, aged 15.

They were originally reported missing on Tuesday, March 6 2018, and may have been sheltered by extended family members or members of the Hungarian community since.

It is believed Bernadette Berki has been seen on Wednesday, March 23 2022 at around 10pm in the Halifax Road area of Dewsbury.

Both girls, who are Hungarian, lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley but have links and extended family across Dewsbury and Batley

Extensive enquires have been made working with partner agencies to find the girls.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Bacon of Kirklees District Police said: “We currently believe that both Bernadett and Szimonetta are in the Kirklees area staying with friends and/or family.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace both girls since they were reported missing including press appeals.

“Most of the work has been behind the scenes, however, as we strongly believe the two girls are with family members.

“It has now been a considerable amount of time since they were first reported missing and we would like to use this recent sighting to again appeal for information to help locate them.

“Even if they have been sheltered by friends or family it is of real importance that we and partners can establish that they have appropriate support in place.

"I continue to call on members of the public, particularly members of the Hungarian community, to come forward and help us find these girls as we need to locate them and ensure they are safe.

“We would like to urge those who may know of their current whereabouts or may have seen them in the area to contact police.”

Anyone with any information or believes they may have seen either girls is asked to contact the police via 101 West Yorkshire Police quoting Ref 13180108329 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat using the same reference.