Showcase Cinema in Birstall to hold flashback screening of classic film Grease

John Travolta stars in the classic film Grease, which will be screened at Showcase Cinema in Birstall. Photo: Getty Images

Movie-goers will have the chance to sing along to all the tunes from the smash-hit film tonight (Saturday, September 4).

After falling for each other on their holidays, Danny and Sandy believe that their summer romance will be a loved memory.

That is until Australian Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) extends her stay in America and begins her first term at Rydell High School where she meets the Pink Ladies, led by Frenchy, and the T-Birds and their leader, Danny Zuko (John Travolta), who she fell for at the beach.

Marion Cotillard stars in Annette. Photo: Getty Images

Also at Showcase this week, visionary filmmaker Leos Carax (Holy Motors) makes a triumphant return with Annette, which sees him teaming up with Sparks, one of pop’s best-loved and most influential cult bands, to tell an audacious story of the pitfalls of love, fame and fortune.

Oscar-nominee Adam Driver (House of Gucci, Marriage Story, Paterson) and Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard (Inception, La Vie en Rose, Macbeth,) star as a provocative stand-up comedian and internationally renowned opera singer living in contemporary Los Angeles: a seemingly perfect couple constantly in the good graces of the media spotlight.

However, when they welcome their daughter Annette into the world, they soon learn that her mysterious and ethereal gifts will change their lives forever.