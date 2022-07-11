Shoe Zone to launch new store in Dewsbury this week, creating several new jobs

The new shop, on the Railway Street retail park, will stock popular brands as well as the store’s signature own-brand shoes and accessories, and there will be some special opening offers.
Tracey Day, who is new to the business, has been appointed as store manager, and three new part-time vacancies have also been created.
Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoe Zone, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors at the new Dewsbury location, to offer the people of West Yorkshire easy access to the footwear they need.
“We’ll open with a wide range of footwear, including trainers and sandals that are perfect for the summer months and plenty of school shoes ready for back-to-school season.
"The whole Shoe Zone team is looking forward to showing customers in-store!”
Following its launch, opening hours will be Monday to Friday, 9am - 8pm, Saturday 9am - 6pm and Sunday 10am - 4pm.