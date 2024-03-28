Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 42 customers and workers from the Shepherd’s Boy on Huddersfield Road paid to have personalised hoodies made in memory of David Campbell, raising nearly £100 for British Heart Foundation.

Kelly Johnson, landlady of the pub, said: “David was outgoing, chatty, funny – a genuinely decent guy. Everyone loved him.

"It’s a big loss, and he’s missed by everyone.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and regulars at Shepherd's Boy, Dewsbury, who raised money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of their friend David Campbell. Picture: Jim Fitton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly had known David for over a decade before his death in December last year.

She said he worked as a chef for many years and they met whilst working in The Pear Tree in Mirfield.

He earned his "Pie King” nickname after gaining a reputation for his amazing pies.

She said David was well-known by regulars of the Shepherd’s Boy, where he would come in most days, and more than 40 customers attended a livestream at the pub of David’s wake which took place in Scotland, where he was originally from.

David Campbell in his chef uniform. The Shepherd's Boy pub regular was fondly known as the 'Pie King' by friends, and customers of the Dewsbury pub raised money in his memory by selling personalised hoodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Parr, who helped organise the fundraiser, said: “Each of [the hoodies] have ‘The Sheps’ written down the sleeve and the person's name or nickname on the left breast.

“We all think that Dave would have loved this idea.

“It's a small amount of money but it will mean that we all think of Dave when we wear our hoodies. Hea very popular customer of the Sheps and well-liked by everyone.”