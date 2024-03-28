Shepherd's Boy: Dewsbury pub regulars and staff raise money for British Heart Foundation in memory of beloved customer known as 'Pie King'
Around 42 customers and workers from the Shepherd’s Boy on Huddersfield Road paid to have personalised hoodies made in memory of David Campbell, raising nearly £100 for British Heart Foundation.
Kelly Johnson, landlady of the pub, said: “David was outgoing, chatty, funny – a genuinely decent guy. Everyone loved him.
"It’s a big loss, and he’s missed by everyone.”
Kelly had known David for over a decade before his death in December last year.
She said he worked as a chef for many years and they met whilst working in The Pear Tree in Mirfield.
He earned his "Pie King” nickname after gaining a reputation for his amazing pies.
She said David was well-known by regulars of the Shepherd’s Boy, where he would come in most days, and more than 40 customers attended a livestream at the pub of David’s wake which took place in Scotland, where he was originally from.
Deborah Parr, who helped organise the fundraiser, said: “Each of [the hoodies] have ‘The Sheps’ written down the sleeve and the person's name or nickname on the left breast.
“We all think that Dave would have loved this idea.
“It's a small amount of money but it will mean that we all think of Dave when we wear our hoodies. Hea very popular customer of the Sheps and well-liked by everyone.”
