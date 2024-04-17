Michael Donovan, the kidnapper of Dewsbury Moor schoolgirl Shannon Matthews, has died from cancer. (Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire)

Shannon was only nine-years-old when she disappeared from outside her school, only to turn up 24 days later, hidden in Donovan’s home, less than a mile away in Batley Carr.

Donovan and Shannon’s mother, Karen Matthews, were later jailed after a court heard that they planned the whole disappearance in an attempt to claim a cash reward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donovan, 54, was pronounced dead yesterday (Tuesday) after being diagnosed with stage three throat cancer earlier this year.