Seven Cleckheaton neighbours win £210,000 on People's Postcode Lottery

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier

The postcode BD19 5NP was announced as a winner with the lottery today (Saturday), netting seven residents a £30,000 cash prize each.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “A big congratulations to all those who have picked up a prize today in Cleckheaton.

"I hope the win will help lift their spirits and they treat themselves to something special with the cash.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £850million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust.

Through grant funding, the trust supports and promotes animal welfare and conservation, and demonstrate the enjoyment that animals bring to people’s lives.