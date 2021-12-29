Seven areas of North Kirklees see Covid cases rise by over 100 per cent

22 of 24 areas in North Kirklees saw an increase in their Covid-19 infection rate in the week to December 23

In England the rate of cases rose from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to December 16, to 1,207.4 in the week to December 23. That is an increase of 49.3 per cent.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 23.

Here are the neighbourhoods in North Kirklees with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton had 891.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 266.6 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees had 226.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 257.3 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown had 891.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 170.4 per cent from the week before.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley had 708.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 169.2 per cent from the week before.

Battyeford had 1,052.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 118.7 per cent from the week before.

Birstall had 744.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 118.2 per cent from the week before.

Staincliffe and Healey had 314.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 100.0 per cent from the week before.

Thornhill had 592.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 90.5 per cent from the week before.

Ravensthorpe had 278.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 85.7 per cent from the week before.

Mirfield Central and Hopton had 756.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 82.7 per cent from the week before.

Heckmondwike North had 565.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 78.3 per cent from the week before.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant had 209.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 77.7 per cent from the week before.

Upper Batley and Soothill had 526.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 63.6 per cent from the week before.

Gomersal had 941.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 58.1 per cent from the week before.

Scholes and Hunsworth had 883.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 57.9 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough had 435.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 57.2 per cent from the week before.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor had 748.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 50.0 per cent from the week before.

Batley Central had 313.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 46.7 per cent from the week before.

Birkenshaw had 991.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 40.4 per cent from the week before.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd had 660.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 38.9 per cent from the week before.

Cleckheaton had 708.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 38.6 per cent from the week before.

Dewsbury Moor Upper had 272.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 28.6 per cent from the week before.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge had 509.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, no change from the week before.