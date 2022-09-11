Service welcomes new North Kirklees Methodist ministers

The service - which took place at Batley’s Central Methodist Church on Sunday, September, 4 - saw the induction of the Rev Marian Olsen as the new superintendent minister.

She has been working in the circuit for the last year and takes over the superintendent role from the Rev Nigel Rodgers, who has moved to North Wales.

The service also welcomed the arrival of the Rev David Barker, who has moved into the area from a chaplaincy role at Ashville College in Harrogate.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater pictured with, from left, the Rev Marian Olsen, the Rev Kerry Tankard and the Rev David Barker

Mr Barker - who will have responsibility for Batley Central, Morley Central and the Churwell churches - was greeted by the MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater, and two Morley town councillors, Deputy Mayor Susan McGarroch and Christine Bell.

The official part of the proceedings was conducted by the Rev Kerry Tankard, the chair of the Yorkshire West Methodist District, who also delivered the sermon.

Changes within the circuit mean that Deacon Al Henry now has responsibility for Westborough and the two Mirfield churches, St Andrew’s and Trinity, as well as being involved with Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury, which is home to both Methodists and the United Reformed Church.

The Rev Nick Cutts is minister for West Ardsley, Tingley and Hanging Heaton, while the Rev Dr Alex Yesudas is responsible for Birkenshaw/East Bierley, Birstall, Gomersal and Drighlington.

The Rev Marion Olsen, in addition to her superintendent duties, will also have oversight of Cleckheaton, on Mortimer Street, and St Andrew’s on Bradford Road in Liversedge.

Ms Leadbeater said it was a “beautiful service”.

“It was a pleasure to join the congregation and stewards at Batley Central Methodist Church to welcome Rev Dr David Barker and the new Superintendent Minister Rev Marian Olsen,” she said.

“It was a beautiful service and I enjoyed the excellent sermon by Rev Kerry Tankard.