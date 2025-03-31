Senior Sufi-Muslim Scholar welcomes Kirklees Police Divisional Commander on visit to Heckmondwike Mosque

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque in Heckmondwike had an important guest visiting its place of worship last week.

Kirklees Police Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, came to meet senior Sufi-Muslim Scholar, Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi at his “Darul-Ifta” surgery.

He was warmly welcomed by the scholar, who explained more about his work and the various services given from the Darul-Ifta to members of the Muslim public.

The visiting police chief heard how the Darul-Ifta is used by people to speak with the religious leader if they should have any questions or if religious advice is needed by them on a wide range of different matters.

Senior Sufi-Muslim Scholar Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi welcoming Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths with a large plate of Arabic dates and samosas

Chief Supt Griffiths said: “It is part of our duty as police officers to understand all the communities whom we meet on a daily basis.

“One of the strengths within Kirklees is the many diverse faith communities which make up our district and share our ambitions to make the area as safe a place as possible for everyone.

“Only by working together and understanding each other can we improve things.

“The visit to the Darul-Ifta gave me a fresh insight into a valuable service being given to a large section of the community, and I was grateful to all those individuals and especially the distinguished scholar for hosting me, particularly during the month of Ramadan.”

Families settled across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Heckmondwike and the Spen Valley have entered the final “Hashra” or last ten days of their Ramadhan fasting before the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated.

Local Mosques are busy as ever with worshippers coming into the premises to pray and then going out to visit elderly parents and other close relatives.

The faithful have been returning again during the Ramadhan evenings to take part in special congregational “Tarawih” prayers.

A chapter of the Koran has been read each night at every Mosque throughout the holy month in the Tarawih worship by specially trained “Hafiz” Imams who have memorised the entire Muslim book off by heart.

Abstaining from food and water during Ramadhan is one of the main beliefs in Islam. All Muslim adults and teenagers tend to avoid eating or drinking during daylight hours throughout the four weeks of fasting.

Head-Imam at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi, said: “I felt delighted to welcome Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths in my Darul-Ifta at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque.

“Both of us share the same vision around working together to help turn our neighbourhoods into safer, greener, better places.

“As a Sufi-Muslim Scholar, I have in the past visited local schools, and even been invited to see the work of local drug addiction clinics.

“Working together to educate others about what is right, therefore, is something I really value. ‘Education’ is the main word for me.

“This is why out of our many different projects, I have supported the Kirklees division of our West Yorkshire Police to arrange for officers to visit our local Maddrassahs to speak with children about the dangers of gun and knife crime.”

He added: “There are many challenges facing our human family not just on a global level, but also on a national level, on a regional level, and on our own local Kirklees level.

“This is why we must continue talking to each other and working together.”