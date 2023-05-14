Dewsbury Rams produced a sensational second half display to storm past Doncaster in the League 1 top-of-the-table clash.

Four tries in a rampant 17 minutes - including a double for the excellent Brad Graham and one for Simon Frewin - pulled the Rams out of sight of their nearest title challenges, winning 26-12, stretching their lead to four points at the top of the table, and inflicting the visitors’ first defeat of the season in the process.

Only a missed conversion from Doncaster’s Connor Robinson - from his own try - had separated the sides at half-time, after a breathless first 40, in which both teams were doing their utmost to maintain their unbeaten records.

The Rams started the brightest with captain Reiss Butterworth leading by example and kicking a majestic 40-20, which enabled a spell of pressure involving a forceful break through the middle by Jimmy Beckett and a pass out wide from Matt Garside but winger Lewis Carr couldn’t get over the line.

The FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams

However, the pressure culminated with Calum Turner breaking through the line to get over in the seventh minute.

The referee, Bradley Milligan, then denied Connor Davies, a beneficiary of a forward pass, and then Ollie Greensmith for a dubious-looking knock-on - with both players clean through for the tryline.

The decision to penalise Greensmith proved costly as Doncaster got on the board at the end of the following set, with Robinson squeezing through a gap and diving over. The scrum-half did miss the resulting conversion, however, they could have gone in front when Jason Tali tried to find Misi Taulapapa but the pass, fortunately for Dewsbury, floated out of touch.

It was end to end, with defences on top, and plenty of errors and indiscipline mixed in. You couldn’t take your eyes off it. There was skill on show as well, exemplified by Butterworth’s two clever kicks, on the last tackle, as he tried to get over the line in inventive style.

Another spell of Dewsbury followed but Paul Sykes’ pass was intercepted with the Rams knocking on the door. At the other end, Robinson put in Joshua Veacock for a certain score but the pass was alleged to have been forward as the hooter brought a breathless first half to a close.

Veacock was in the thick of the action right at the start of the second half, skipping his way through for another sure try. However, this time, he was denied by Turner who was sin-binned for apparently pulling the Australian’s hair.

Another penalty soon followed for the visitors, with Donny taking the two points on offer. Tali then touched down but he was adjudged to have knocked on from a high bomb, as the visitors looked to take full advantage of Turner’s yellow card.

However, it was the twelve men who nudged ahead after a Sykes crossfield kick was palmed back to Graham by Bailey O’Connor, and the second rower gleefully touched down.

A penalty try was then awarded when Owen Restall, who scored a hattrick in Dewsbury’s last game, a 48-16 victory at London Skolars before the international break, looked certain to dive on to an inviting grubber kick, but he was blocked from scoring.

Graham then grabbed his second by grabbing a great Turner kick from the air and forcing himself over.

Dewsbury were rampant. Doncaster were shell-shocked. Liam Finn had indicated ahead of the game that the loser would “become the chaser.” Graham was certainly in the Beast mode, while Frewin was more Courtney Walsh sprinting in to bowl at a nervous tail-ender rather than Bradley, as he sensationally went over in the far corner to put the Rams out of sight.

Tali went over late on for a consolation try as Dewsbury maintained their perfect start.

Dewsbury: Restall, Carr, Jordan, Greensmith, Frewin, Sykes, Turner, Beckett, Butterworth, Dixon, Garside, Graham, Davies

Interchanges: O’Connor, Morris, Ferguson, Walker

Tries: Turner, Graham, Graham (2), Frewin

Penalty Try: (1)

Conversions: Sykes (3)

Doncaster: Hall, Halliday, Hey, Tali, Taulapapa, Johnston, Robinson, Cooper, Burns, Kenga, Smeaton, Ferres, Mcconnell

Interchanges: Holdstock, James, Knowles, Veacock

Tries: Robinson, Tali

Conversions: Robinson

Penalties: Robinson

