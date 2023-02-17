The Rams were relegated from the Championship last year after winning only three games all season.

And although it is no secret that the club is expected to launch a promotion push for an instant return to the second tier, Finn simply wants to get some wins under their belts.

“We need to learn how to win again,” the former Ireland international admitted ahead of Dewsbury’s curtain-raiser to the new season at North Wales Crusaders on Sunday, February 19 (kick off 3pm).

Dewsbury Rams head coach, Liam Finn (left), seen here with assistant Jaymes Chapman, insists his side need ‘to learn how to win again’ ahead of the final preparations for their start to life in League 1.

He added: “We haven’t been winning many games these past four or five seasons and it is not that easy to just turn that around and start winning. That is the challenge we have got.

“Even though we are in the league below, there are still some competitive teams with some good rugby players. To get us back winning is the main aim for us early in the season but, of course, the main goal is for promotion. That’s the target. I think for anybody reading this, if they read anything different they’d be disappointed.”

Asked about who he thinks will be a threat throughout the 2023 campaign, Finn revealed:

“North Wales weren’t far off making the Grand Final last year and they’ve been in the top two or three for the last couple of seasons. They are by far easy-beats.

“Hunslet have recruited and have looked to have gone after some senior players and have spent a little bit of money. Doncaster are similar. And then there’s Oldham and Workington who have got some experienced players as well.

“There are also a few clubs who struggle to recruit a little bit due to their position on the map, but they are dangerous in their own right.

“In terms of main rivals, I suspect that Hunslet, Doncaster, North Wales, Workington and Oldham will all be somewhere near.”

On his squad, he said:

“I am really happy. They have all worked really hard to try and get into this team for this week but there’s going to be a few disappointed lads this weekend who aren’t playing.

“They just need to remember that we have got all season to go and everybody is going to be needed and play their role at some point.”

