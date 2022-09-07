Search for Mirfield man 'walking home' from Scarborough
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Mirfield man who told his family he was walking home from Scarborough
Jack Morris was last seen in Scarborough at 10am on Sunday when he was visiting family.
The 26-year-old left saying he was going to walk back home.
But he didn’t take his bag of clothes, his keys or bank cards.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Concerns are growing for his welfare as it is also believed he is without his prescribed medication.”
Jack is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair shaved at the sides, facial hair on his chin and green eyes.
He has “Reckless” and “Righteous” tattooed on an arm. He was last seen wearing blue-grey shorts, a beige T-shirt, black socks, and black trainers.
Anyone who may have seen Jack since Sunday morning or knows where he is is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately by calling 101, quoting reference number 12220159873.