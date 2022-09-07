Search for Mirfield man 'walking home' from Scarborough

Jack Morris was last seen in Scarborough at 10am on Sunday when he was visiting family.

The 26-year-old left saying he was going to walk back home.

But he didn’t take his bag of clothes, his keys or bank cards.

Jack Morris

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Concerns are growing for his welfare as it is also believed he is without his prescribed medication.”

Jack is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair shaved at the sides, facial hair on his chin and green eyes.

He has “Reckless” and “Righteous” tattooed on an arm. He was last seen wearing blue-grey shorts, a beige T-shirt, black socks, and black trainers.