Scout and guide band and social group latest winners of Cleckheaton Tesco’s community grants scheme
The latest round of Cleckheaton Tesco’s Stronger Starts Community Grants has produced two winners.
The Spen Valley Scout and Guide band received £1,500 which will go towards new uniforms for members.
And LISAS CIC (Leisure Inclusive Social Activity Services), a not-for-profit organisation and volunteer-led social group, was awarded £1,000.
The money will be used for chair dancing sessions at their groups. They run four groups across Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike, two of which are for those living with dementia.
Both groups thanked everyone who had voted for them.