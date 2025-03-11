Scout and guide band and social group latest winners of Cleckheaton Tesco’s community grants scheme

By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
The Spen Valley Scout and Guide band received £1,500 which will go towards new uniforms for members.placeholder image
The latest round of Cleckheaton Tesco’s Stronger Starts Community Grants has produced two winners.

And LISAS CIC (Leisure Inclusive Social Activity Services), a not-for-profit organisation and volunteer-led social group, was awarded £1,000.

The money will be used for chair dancing sessions at their groups. They run four groups across Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike, two of which are for those living with dementia.

Both groups thanked everyone who had voted for them.

