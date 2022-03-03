Schools and libraries write a new chapter on inclusion on World Book Day

Young people from Ashbrow Primary at the Chestnut Centre Library this World Book Day

On the 25th anniversary of World Book Day (March 3), the council has provided schools with books that feature characters from a range of backgrounds and cultures.

Schools also received costumes to allow pupils the chance to dress up as the main characters from these books.

In England, 34 per cent of children of primary school age are from an ethnic minority background, yet in 2017 only one per cent of children’s’ books, out of 9,000 published, had a lead character from a black or minority ethnic background.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Literature is a key ingredient to a young person’s development and understanding of the world.

"That’s why it’s so important for our classrooms and libraries to promote books which reflect a diverse range of backgrounds and cultures.

“Representation matters and the work we are doing this World Book Day will ensure that young people see themselves in the stories they’re reading and as a result feel recognised and validated.

“In Kirklees our diversity is our biggest strength and World Book Day is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate it.”

Research from 2021 shows an increase in children’s books featuring a minority ethnic character, with 15 per cent including a character from a black or minority ethnic background.

Pooja Puri, author of "A Dinosaur Ate My Sister", the first book in the Marcus Rashford Book Club, said: "From a young age, I loved visiting the library; reading gave me the opportunity to wonder, to imagine, to learn.

"I truly believe that all children should see themselves represented in books, to see characters from different backgrounds embarking on adventures, exploring fantastical worlds, or, like Esha in 'A Dinosaur Ate My Sister', inventing a time machine!

"World Book Day was always one of my favourite days in the school year and I’m extremely excited to be taking part in a ‘Library Adventures Live!’ event, in partnership with Kirklees Libraries."

Library Adventures Live is a virtual event taking place on World Book Day. Pooja will talk about her writing journey and about how "A Dinosaur Ate My Sister" came to be selected for the Marcus Rashford Book Club.

Pooja will be answering questions from the children, and she will also be sharing details of her latest book, "A Robot Squashed My Teacher", which will be published by Macmillan Children’s Books in April.

Kirklees Libraries are running a library card competition for World Book Day. Young people aged 11 years old or younger from across the district are encouraged to draw a main character from a list of selected books, with the winner having their design used on library cards across Kirklees.