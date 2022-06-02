Schoolboy who shook the Queen's hand on a Royal visit to Dewsbury in 1954 reflects on the memorable moment, 68 years later

One year previously - June 2, 1953 to be precise - I had sat in the one local house with a TV and watched the Coronation, never imagining that a year later, the new Queen would come to Dewsbury and I would have a new suit, a fresh haircut and a day to remember!

Two young Dewsbury children were especially excited at the prospect of the royal visit. One was Katherine Vivienne Asquith and the other was me! Names had been submitted by all the town’s schools and our two names had been drawn out of the mayoral hat.

The first I knew of it was when a letter dropped through the letter box on September 29.

Huge crowds gathered to see the Queen’s visit to Dewsbury in 1954 (picture courtesy of Kirklees Archive)

“Dear Miss Lee,” the letter said. ‘’I am pleased to inform you that your adopted son John Boland-Lee has been selected to be presented to Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.”

The two happy children were pictured in the newspaper

This would be only the third visit to Dewsbury by a reigning monarch. The most recent had been when George V and Queen Mary had visited in 1918. The Times had reported that the Queen was overwhelmed by the welcome they received. This time it had to be just as good!

The wheels were in motion. The whole might of the County Borough of Dewsbury swung into action, led by the Mayor, Councillor Harrison, and his Lady Mayoress.

The Royal couple on Longcauseway on their way to Dewsbury Town Hall

The railway station in Crackenedge Lane received a new coat of paint, lamp posts were painted and adorned with flowers and Union Jacks and a large dais was erected piece by piece outside the town hall, henceforward known as “The Royal Dais”. In schools across the borough, children began making streamers and bunting.

The next letter included plans of the seating arrangements, a map of the royal car’s route through the town and most importantly, a detailed list of dos and don’ts.

Presentees were especially asked to make themselves aware of the dress code. Curiously, gentlemen wearing gloves were instructed to remove the right hand glove in order to shake the hands of the Royal couple. Ladies were expected to wear hats and gloves, and gloves were not be removed for the Royal handshake!

One week to go and it was rehearsal time. I’m afraid I don’t recall too much about the occasion as I wasn’t really used to late evenings.

A young John Boland-Lee shakes the hand of Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh

I do remember that we were all asked to stand in line in the right order just like school. The Lady Mayoress stood in for the Queen and the Mayor for the Duke and we all practised our bows and curtsies and then went home to bed.

Then the great day came. We took our seats on the Royal Dais shortly after 9am. A selection of music was played by the band of the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.

We all assembled on the front row and relatives and invited guests were seated on the rows behind. I found to my surprise that I had an empty seat next to me as sadly, Katherine Vivienne Asquith was unable to attend due to cases of chickenpox in her school.

I was on my own! We were never to meet (I wonder where she is now?).

10am arrived. The Royal couple were met at the station by the Earl of Scarborough, Lord Lieutenant of the West Riding, a man with so many letters after his name that it is a wonder he fitted in his car!

Also on the platform were Lady Scarborough, and the Mayor and Mayoress who presented a bouquet to the Queen. The Royal procession made up of five cars then travelled along Foundry Street, Northgate, Westgate and Church Street, finally coming into view along Longcauseway.

Throughout this short journey, cheering crowds several deep lined the pavements. On arrival at the town hall, the Royal Standard was unfurled and the Royal couple mounted the dais.

Then came the presentations. Twenty-eight in all in less than ten minutes. Following the local MP came a long procession of Aldermen dressed in their ermine. It was getting closer.

It all happened so quickly I don’t think I had time to be nervous!

Just in front of me was Mr Garforth, a long serving employee representing industry in the town.

With his silk scarf fluttering in the morning breeze he was asked by Her Majesty what was his recipe for a long life. Shaking her hand, he explained that he ate several pounds of tripe each week.

Then it was my turn. “Master John Boland-Lee,” proclaimed the Mayor, “Representing the school boys - sorry school children - of the town.” The Queen was clearly still pondering over Mr Garforth’s diet as she shook my hand.

After all the excitement, no words passed between us. It seemed the Royal couple took it in turns. I moved along.

“And what school do you go to?” asked the Duke of Edinburgh, stretching out his hand. “St Paulinus, Your Highness,” I blurted in reply! After all, we had been clearly instructed to use the title “Your Highness” and that was the name of my school, so what else could I say?

After the presentations, the band played the National Anthem and the dignitaries entered the town hall. According to the programme, a gift of two travel blankets (made in Dewsbury, where else?) was presented and the Queen and Duke signed the visitors’ book.

One can only imagine the conversation between the couple as they travelled along Bradford Road after their half hour visit. “St Paulinus, Your Highness!’ muttered the Duke. “Thought that young whippersnapper was taking the mickey!”

As the Queen waved to the crowds she murmured: “I’m thinking of arranging a weekly tripe delivery when we get home. What do you think, Philip?”

Whether Her Majesty ever adjusted to a weekly diet of tripe is questionable. However, in this, the platinum year of her reign, we celebrate her many years of service to the nation.