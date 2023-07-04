News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
The figures have been revealed by the Department for EducationThe figures have been revealed by the Department for Education
The figures have been revealed by the Department for Education

School places in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield: The hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

More than nine in 10 pupils in Kirklees have been admitted to their first choice primary school, new figures show.
By Dominic Brown
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5 per cent were offered their first choice, up from 92.2 per cent in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In Kirklees, 4,466 of 4,781 children (93.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"These figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the primary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield which were hardest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

22 photos taking a nostalgic look back at Dewsbury, Batley and Spen sports days in the noughties

At Howard Park Community School, Cleckheaton, just 61 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 20 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

1. Howard Park Community School

At Howard Park Community School, Cleckheaton, just 61 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 20 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Batley, just 64 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 16 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

2. Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School

At Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Batley, just 64 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 16 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Hartshead Junior and Infant School, just 67 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of six applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

3. Hartshead Junior and Infant School

At Hartshead Junior and Infant School, just 67 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of six applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Carlton Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury, just 69 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 13 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

4. Carlton Junior and Infant School

At Carlton Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury, just 69 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 13 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in Photo: John Clifton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BatleyDewsburyMirfieldKirkleesGovernment