School places in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield: The hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

More than nine in 10 pupils in Kirklees have been admitted to their first choice primary school, new figures show.

A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5 per cent were offered their first choice, up from 92.2 per cent in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In Kirklees, 4,466 of 4,781 children (93.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"These figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the primary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield which were hardest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

Howard Park Community School At Howard Park Community School, Cleckheaton, just 61 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 20 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School At Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Batley, just 64 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 16 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

Hartshead Junior and Infant School At Hartshead Junior and Infant School, just 67 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of six applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

Carlton Junior and Infant School At Carlton Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury, just 69 per cent of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 13 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in

