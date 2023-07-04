School places in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield: The hardest primary schools to get into in 2023
A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5 per cent were offered their first choice, up from 92.2 per cent in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.
However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.
In Kirklees, 4,466 of 4,781 children (93.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference.
Schools Minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.
"These figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."
Here are the primary schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield which were hardest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.