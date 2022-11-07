Around 3,000 people attended the annual bonfire event on New Popplewell Lane, with the main attraction being the sparkling hour-long pyrotechnic show.

Emma Toulson, who is on the committee at Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club and helped organise the event, praised the community for coming together, as well as life-long village resident Liam Gomersall who took charge of the firework display.

She said: “What an amazing community event. It has brought the whole of the local community - and surrounding area - together in one space at our lovely cricket club.

Emma Toulson, second from left, with fellow members of the committee at Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club.

“It takes a lot of time in terms of planning and preparation, a lot of volunteers have helped out, giving up their own time - we had an outside bar, people doing food, people building the bonfire, people putting stuff over the carpets and a team clean up the morning after - but when you see everybody come out it is all worth it.

“Liam always does an amazing job. You can always count on Liam. They were absolutely phenomenal.

“The first time I managed to set foot out of the cricket club, it was amazing to see a sea of people with the lovely background of the fireworks going off. It was great seeing all those happy, smiling families together.”

Mr Gomersall, who first helped out at last year’s edition, revealed that people came from all over West Yorkshire to see the display.

A crowd of around 3,000 people was treated to an ‘amazing’ firework display at Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club on Friday night.

He said: “It’s for the community. I want it to be bigger next year. I want to see the whole community together with smiles on their faces. That means the hard work has paid off.

“We got another good crowd - we’ve had people from Leeds, Ossett, Batley, Birstall, Brighouse, Elland, you name it, they have come from everywhere.

“There’s been 3000 people here, maybe more. Hopefully it has helped in terms of money for the club and its upkeep.

“Also, it was a year to the memorial of my cousin recently and it would have been my mum’s birthday too, so everytime there is a big display like this, I dedicate it to the family members that I have lost.

Liam Gomersall took charge of the 'phenomenal' firework display.