Savers invited to Yorkshire Building Society’s Dewsbury branch for UK Savings Week

UK Savings Week is being introduced following the collaboration of a number of building societies, credit unions, consumer groups and debt charities uniting with a common purpose to highlight their commitment to raising awareness about the importance of saving.

They are also urging a cultural shift to encourage people to save little and often, as it can reap benefits, not only in becoming financially resilient, but also in support of mental wellbeing and long-term life goals.

The Dewsbury branch of Yorkshire Building Society, on Church Street, will be hosting their UK Savings Week events daily from Monday 26 September until Friday 30 September, between 2.30pm – 4.30pm.

UK Savings Week takes place from Monday 26 September and Yorkshire Building Society’s Dewsbury branch is holding events to give people ‘support with their savings.’

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We know that for some, things are really tough at the moment, but our founding purpose is to help people build their financial resilience, so we’re committed to exploring ways that can help our members reach their financial goals or save for the future.

"We know that savings can appear complicated, and taking out a product can be an intimidating experience. That’s why we’re hosting these events in branch, so that our teams can dedicate time to help people make their money work as hard as possible and make savings easier to understand.