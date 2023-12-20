Roberttown welcomed Santa to the village last Saturday (December 16) as the Route 62 Bikers helped to raise over £1,000 for a local support group for bereaved children.

The Santa Day event, organised by the Liversedge-based motorbike club, saw families enjoy food and craft stalls at Roberttown Community Centre, while children had the opportunity to meet Father Christmas himself at his Grotto.

Amanda Mann from Route 62 Bikers said: “We had a fantastic Grotto, there was a tombola, stalls and quite a bit of everything.

“It was absolutely fantastic. Everybody did great and there was a brilliant turnout.”

The event helped to raise £1,246 for Brighter Gray’s, a Heckmondwike-based support group for children grieving the death of a parent, which was established earlier this year.

Route 62 Bikers has chosen Brighter Gray’s as their charity of the year for 2024.

Here are 10 photos from the Santa Day event in Roberttown.

Route 66 Bikers' Andy Lodge.

People enjoying the Route 66 Bikers' Santa Day at Roberttown Community Centre.

Beckii Walsh, nine, decorates a plate at the Santa Day.

In Santa's Grotto, from the left, Sophie Shepley, 15, Lucie Shepley, five, and Katie Shepley, 12.