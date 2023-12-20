News you can trust since 1858
Santa comes to Roberttown: Route 62 Bikers host ‘absolutely fantastic’ event to raise money for bereaved children's support group

Roberttown welcomed Santa to the village last Saturday (December 16) as the Route 62 Bikers helped to raise over £1,000 for a local support group for bereaved children.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

The Santa Day event, organised by the Liversedge-based motorbike club, saw families enjoy food and craft stalls at Roberttown Community Centre, while children had the opportunity to meet Father Christmas himself at his Grotto.

Amanda Mann from Route 62 Bikers said: “We had a fantastic Grotto, there was a tombola, stalls and quite a bit of everything.

“It was absolutely fantastic. Everybody did great and there was a brilliant turnout.”

The event helped to raise £1,246 for Brighter Gray’s, a Heckmondwike-based support group for children grieving the death of a parent, which was established earlier this year.

Route 62 Bikers has chosen Brighter Gray’s as their charity of the year for 2024.

Here are 10 photos from the Santa Day event in Roberttown.

Route 66 Bikers' Andy Lodge.

1. Santa comes to Roberttown

Route 66 Bikers' Andy Lodge. Photo: Jim Fitton

People enjoying the Route 66 Bikers' Santa Day at Roberttown Community Centre.

2. Santa comes to Roberttown

People enjoying the Route 66 Bikers' Santa Day at Roberttown Community Centre. Photo: Jim Fitton

Beckii Walsh, nine, decorates a plate at the Santa Day.

3. Santa comes to Roberttown

Beckii Walsh, nine, decorates a plate at the Santa Day. Photo: Jim Fitton

In Santa's Grotto, from the left, Sophie Shepley, 15, Lucie Shepley, five, and Katie Shepley, 12.

4. Santa comes to Roberttown

In Santa's Grotto, from the left, Sophie Shepley, 15, Lucie Shepley, five, and Katie Shepley, 12. Photo: Jim Fitton

