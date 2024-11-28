The village of Roberttown is prepared to be lit up for the festive season tomorrow (Friday).

Christmas cheer will officially arrive at 6pm (on Friday, November 29) with Santa Claus himself flicking the prestigious switch.

Roberttown Lane will be closed from 5.30pm with families being able to enjoy a pop choir and brass band, dance displays, fairground rides and food and drink. A number of the village’s shops will also be open.

A Christmas tree festival will be taking place at the Community Centre, while children will be able to meet Santa in his grotto at the church.

A spokesperson for the team organising the event said:

“It brings the whole community together and it is something that everyone looks forward to every year.

“Just a reminder that we are starting a little bit later this year with the roads closing at 5.30pm and the lights being switched on at 6pm, which is to allow people at work more time to get here.”

Roberttown’s Christmas Lights Switch On celebrations take place in the village on Friday, November 29, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.