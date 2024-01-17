Samaritans hold 'Brew Monday' event at Dewsbury Railway Station
and live on Freeview channel 276
“Brew Monday” tea bags were distributed to encourage train travellers to sit down with a friend, family member or colleague, have a cuppa, and chat about feelings to help cheer up someone’s day.
The volunteers also advised people that there’s always a Samaritan to talk to (anytime and free from any phone on 116123) even when it’s dark and wintery.
Phil, Wakefield Samaritans volunteer, said: “It was good to talk to so many commuters of all ages and their overwhelming response was very positive.”
Ravinder, co-director at Wakefield and District Samaritans Branch, said: “We are proud that our branch answers c36,000 calls a year.”