Samaritans hold 'Brew Monday' event at Dewsbury Railway Station

A group of Samaritans volunteers arrived at 7am at a chilly Dewsbury Station on Monday, January 15, reputedly the most depressing day of the year. They aimed to rebrand the day from Blue Monday to Brew Monday with banners, bunting, tea bags and talking.

“Brew Monday” tea bags were distributed to encourage train travellers to sit down with a friend, family member or colleague, have a cuppa, and chat about feelings to help cheer up someone’s day.

The volunteers also advised people that there’s always a Samaritan to talk to (anytime and free from any phone on 116123) even when it’s dark and wintery.

Phil, Wakefield Samaritans volunteer, said: “It was good to talk to so many commuters of all ages and their overwhelming response was very positive.”