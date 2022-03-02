Sainsbury's cafe at Dewsbury store will remain open amid raft of closures
Sainsbury's has announced plans to close 200 of its in-store cafes next month - but its cafe in Dewsbury is set to remain open.
More than 2,000 jobs are at risk as part of the closures.
The supermarket giant says staff will be prioritised for vacant jobs and encouraged to look at alternative roles within the business.
A list of the stores where cafes are set to shut was published yesterday as plans were revealed aimed at updating the supermarket's eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer for customers.
The remaining 67 cafes in its portfolio - including at the Dewsbury store on Railway Street - will remain open while Sainsbury's reviews its roll-out plans.
Unite the union has criticised Sainsbury's, demanding that compulsory redundancies for cafe workers should be ruled out.