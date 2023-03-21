The Safe Zone scheme has been rolled out by Kirklees Council in partnership with West Yorkshire Police and the charity Barnardo’s, with local businesses, sports centres and places of education signing up to become safe spaces for those at risk.

Safe Zones are now up and running in Dewsbury, Mirfield and Huddersfield, and are areas where vulnerable people, women or children could step off the street if they feel they are being followed until the risk has passed, or they might wish to charge their phone and call a friend or parent.

Superintendent Helen Brear, of Kirklees Police, said: “The Safe Zone scheme has been a very important piece of work in our ongoing drive with partners in Kirklees to improve the safety of vulnerable people and particularly women and girls.

More than 100 safe spaces are now operating in Kirklees to provide places where women, girls and those at risk can seek help.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen among partner agencies and businesses who have wanted to get involved in the scheme has been really heartening and there is no doubt that establishing more than 100 Safe Zones really has been a milestone for us.

“Feedback from partners has informed us these spaces have been a welcome addition to our town centres and they are a practical contribution towards making women and girls safer, as well as a visual symbol of our determination to continue this work.

“I want to thank partners for their support and input into the scheme, which we will continue to develop in the months ahead.”

The zones themselves are one of a number of initiatives set up to improve the safety of women and girls in Kirklees in recent months.

Recent safeguarding initiatives which have been ongoing in Kirklees have included the Night Safety Bus which launched in Huddersfield last year.

The bus and its team of trained staff from Locala and CHART Kirklees were on hand to help people report sexual harassment, provide a safe space if someone was feeling threatened, and offer support for those enjoying the nightlife of Huddersfield.

