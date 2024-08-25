Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 143-year-old church in Mirfield has announced it will permanently close in September.

St Paul’s Church, Eastthorpe, will hold its final ever service on Sunday, September 8, at 3pm. The service will be led by Bishop Smitha Prasadam, the Area Bishop of Huddersfield.

The church first opened its doors on November 1, 1881, and has been a cornerstone of spiritual life in Mirfield ever since.

A series of events to “honour the church’s legacy” have been planned which will allow the community to “reflect on its rich history.”

St Paul’s Church, Eastthorpe, will hold its final ever service on Sunday, September 8. Photo credit: Rightmove.

On Saturday, September 7, from 10.30am to 4pm, the church will host a heritage exhibition showcasing its history, including photographs, documents and artefacts that chronicle its 143 years of service. There will also be music and light refreshments.

Later on the same day, at 7pm, the Lindley Band and opera singer Nicola Mills will take part in the Last Night At St. Paul’s Concert - an event filled with music that has echoed within the church’s walls for over a century.

The church’s final service will then take place on Sunday, September 8, where it is hoped as many people as possible will come to worship for one last time.

A spokesperson for the church said: “It is with both sadness and a deep sense of history that we announce the permanent closure of St. Paul’s Church in Eastthorpe, Mirfield, which has served our community for the past 143 years.

Inside St Paul's Church, Eastthorpe, Mirfield.

“As we prepare to say goodbye, these events are to honour its legacy and allow the community to reflect on the church’s rich history.

“St. Paul’s Church has been more than just a building. It has been a place of worship, community and connection for generations.

“If you were married at St Paul’s, had a family member baptised, were part of the congregation, or attended a funeral or any other event, we warmly welcome you to these final events.

“We hope you will join us in celebrating its history and in saying a fond farewell.”

The Grade II Listed building is currently for sale on Rightmove, with a guide price of £225,000.

St Paul’s Church, Eastthorpe, on Newgate, will hold its final ever service on Sunday, September 8, at 3pm.