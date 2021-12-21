Runners spread some festive cheer on 12k route around Spenborough

Outfits worn by members ranged from a giant polar bear, snowman, Rudolph, Santa and many more items of Christmas-themed attire.

During the 12k festive run the group visited Silver Birch Avenue in Wyke where the residents go all out with regards to decorations.

Runs will resume at the beginning of January 2022.

If anyone is interested in joining, look at the Go Be Runners Facebook page for more details.

1. Seasonal attire

2. Christmas lights

3. Polar bear

4. Festive run