The Go Be Runners, based in Spenborough, completed their final run of the year and decided to spread festive cheer to residents and motorists along the way

Runners spread some festive cheer on 12k route around Spenborough

The Go Be Runners, based in Spenborough, completed their final run of the year and decided to spread festive cheer to residents and motorists along the way.

By Dominic Brown
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 4:00 pm

Outfits worn by members ranged from a giant polar bear, snowman, Rudolph, Santa and many more items of Christmas-themed attire.

During the 12k festive run the group visited Silver Birch Avenue in Wyke where the residents go all out with regards to decorations.

Runs will resume at the beginning of January 2022.

If anyone is interested in joining, look at the Go Be Runners Facebook page for more details.

1. Seasonal attire

The Go Be Runners, based in Spenborough, completed their final run of the year and decided to spread festive cheer to residents and motorists along the way

Photo Sales

2. Christmas lights

The Go Be Runners, based in Spenborough, completed their final run of the year and decided to spread festive cheer to residents and motorists along the way

Photo Sales

3. Polar bear

The Go Be Runners, based in Spenborough, completed their final run of the year and decided to spread festive cheer to residents and motorists along the way

Photo Sales

4. Festive run

The Go Be Runners, based in Spenborough, completed their final run of the year and decided to spread festive cheer to residents and motorists along the way

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 2