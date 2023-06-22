The Run for Jo and family fun day at Oakwell Hall, now into its seventh year, will be held on Sunday, June 2015, in memory of the former MP.

Hundreds of runners from across Yorkshire will come together at the Birstall country park to take part in the event, which includes a 6.5k charity run, which will set off at 9.30am, and a fun run which will commence at 11am.

The event, which is backed by the GMB Union, will be one of the key events of The Great Get Together which will be taking place over the same weekend.

Former MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox

Cath Pinder, GMB Regional President for North East, Yorkshire and Humber region, said:

“GMB is so proud to be headline sponsor for the Jo Cox charity run again this year.

“It’s such a fitting way to remember Jo and everything she stood for.

“Like Jo, we believe that by communities coming together in unity they can help create a more tolerant and caring society.