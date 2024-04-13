Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More in Common Batley and Spen, the local voluntary group named after words from her maiden speech, will put on the eighth Run for Jo and Family Fun Day at Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall on Sunday, June 23.

The event will take place as part of the Jo Cox Foundation’s annual Great Get Together campaign, which was inspired by Jo and sees thousands of people across the country put on events in their area to bring people together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of runners from across Yorkshire are expected at the park to take part. The event, which includes a 6.5K cross-country run, will set of at 9am, and a 2.5km fun run will commence at 11am.

Runners taking part in the Run for Jo at Oakwell Hall

Runners and walkers of all abilities are encouraged to join in, as well as school, sports and work teams and even dogs can come along.

In addition to the main races, there is also a mascot race, and a range of activities, music, food and stalls from local businesses.

The event is supported by the family of Jo, who was murdered in her constituency in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her sister, current Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, will start proceedings with an energetic warm-up.

The event is supported by Jo’s family, including current Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

She said: “It’s great to see the return of Run for Jo 2024 at Oakwell Hall in Birstall.

"It is such a special event in the local calendar and remains a centrepiece of the Great Get Together from The Jo Cox Foundation, which sees a huge variety of events taking place across the whole country.

"With the 6.5km cross-country run and 2.5km family fun run plus the hilarious mascot race, stalls and entertainment, there is something for everyone at Run for Jo, and it is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the power of our local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to say a huge thank you to the sponsors GMB Union, Fox’s Biscuits, Pete Quinn Consulting, Kirklees College, Harrogate Spa and race organisers Racebest, and to the volunteers from More in Common, Batley and Spen for organising what I know will be another great day and encourage everyone to get involved.”