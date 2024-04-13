Run for Jo: Community to get together for eighth annual event in memory of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox and mark her 50th birthday
More in Common Batley and Spen, the local voluntary group named after words from her maiden speech, will put on the eighth Run for Jo and Family Fun Day at Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall on Sunday, June 23.
The event will take place as part of the Jo Cox Foundation’s annual Great Get Together campaign, which was inspired by Jo and sees thousands of people across the country put on events in their area to bring people together.
Hundreds of runners from across Yorkshire are expected at the park to take part. The event, which includes a 6.5K cross-country run, will set of at 9am, and a 2.5km fun run will commence at 11am.
Runners and walkers of all abilities are encouraged to join in, as well as school, sports and work teams and even dogs can come along.
In addition to the main races, there is also a mascot race, and a range of activities, music, food and stalls from local businesses.
The event is supported by the family of Jo, who was murdered in her constituency in 2016.
Her sister, current Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, will start proceedings with an energetic warm-up.
She said: “It’s great to see the return of Run for Jo 2024 at Oakwell Hall in Birstall.
"It is such a special event in the local calendar and remains a centrepiece of the Great Get Together from The Jo Cox Foundation, which sees a huge variety of events taking place across the whole country.
"With the 6.5km cross-country run and 2.5km family fun run plus the hilarious mascot race, stalls and entertainment, there is something for everyone at Run for Jo, and it is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the power of our local community.
"I want to say a huge thank you to the sponsors GMB Union, Fox’s Biscuits, Pete Quinn Consulting, Kirklees College, Harrogate Spa and race organisers Racebest, and to the volunteers from More in Common, Batley and Spen for organising what I know will be another great day and encourage everyone to get involved.”
For more information and to sign up, visit https://racebest.com/races/runforjo2024