The bird, who mistook the wet roof of an industrial building at Low Mill Lane, near Dewsbury, for a stretch of water, slid off the surface and became wedged between the side of the building and a wire mesh fence.

With no source of food or water she would have starved to death had she not been found.

Fortunately, a garage owner checking an outside yard spotted her predicament and called the RSPCA.

Animal rescue officer, David Holgate, went to the rescue at the Low Mills Industrial Estate, wearing PPE - due to current concerns around avian flu - to cut the bird free before releasing her onto the nearby Aire and Calder Canal.

David said: “On dark, wet nights it’s so easy for birds to mistake roofs for canals and other water courses. She fell between the building and dropped 15 feet down the wrong side of the mesh fence.

“There was no way this swan was going to get out of that one and she could well have been there for a couple of days before I got there.

“Luckily for her, the gentleman at the garage has seen her when he’s gone into an adjacent car park used to store caravans.

“He gave her something to eat and called us out - the only thing to do was to cut a hole in the fence with some cutting equipment he kept in his garage.

“I managed to pull her through the hole and grab her by the neck, although she was quite lively and I had to catch her again as she gave me the slip and was running around the car park.

“Thankfully she was in good condition and none the worse for her ordeal and she swam off happily, and hopefully wiser, when I released her in the nearby canal.”

The RSPCA advises that members of the public do not handle any waterfowl they come across due to rising cases of avian flu.

David added: “It is best not to touch swans even if they are trapped like this one. Avian flu is a highly contagious disease within birds and it’s important to take all precautions to stop its spread.

“If you do find a swan or other waterfowl trapped then please call the RSPCA helpline on 0300 1234 999 during the hours of 8am and 7.30pm.”

In light of this event, the RSPCA is highlighting rescues like this as part of its Christmas appeal, which calls on the public to make donations to fund the charity’s on-going work, which is stretched more than ever as more people are abandoning or neglecting their pets due to the cost of living crisis.

David continued: “As a charity, we rely entirely on donations to keep our rescue teams on the road.

“We’re calling on animal lovers to help us make sure we're there to rescue wildlife this winter.”

To find out more about the RSPCA and their Christmas appeal, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/