RSPCA investigates after injured and underweight American Bulldog found in Dewsbury

The animal charity said the two-year-old male dog was covered in pressure sores and wounds that had scabbed over, his tail and an ear were also split and he was very underweight when he was picked up by a member of the public in Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, on Sunday September 11.

After a check of the dog’s microchip failed to shed any light on who it belonged to, the RSPCA are trying to trace the owner, who they would like to talk about the animal’s injuries.

The bulldog has been taken to a vets, where he has responded well to treatment.

The two-year old American Bulldog was found in a poor condition in Dewsbury.

RSPCA inspector Adam Dickinson said: “He was covered in sores and scars and one of his legs was swelling up. The sores were all over his body and it is thought they could be the result of him being kept on a concrete surface all the time.

“As far as the wounds he has suffered, the vets are not sure whether he may have been used for fighting, but he is certainly in a state of neglect.

“We need to trace his owner to see what has happened to him.”

The dog was microchipped to an address in Stevenage, but the details appear to be out of date.

The dog is now receiving treatment at a Huddersfield-based vets.

Meanwhile, the dog will remain at the vets while he continues to receive treatment for his leg infection. He has been put on a course of antibiotics and his tail and ear have been patched up.

Adam added: “He was 15 kilos underweight, which is significant for such a big dog. You could feel his ribs and there was no muscle on him at all.

“We would appreciate any information we can get as it is unclear how he came to be in this area.

“”The person who found him had never seen a bulldog like this in the area before and he did try knocking on nearby properties to see if he could find the owner, but without any joy.”

Anyone with any information is asked to ring the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.