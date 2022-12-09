The extremely skinny dog was suffering from a prolapsed vagina and mastitis when she was taken into Vets4Pets at Spring Ram Retail Park in Birstall, after she was found dumped by a member of the public in the Woodland Trust’s Temple Newsam Estate in Leeds.

She appeared to have recently given birth to puppies and was also suffering from pressure sores on her legs.

Despite being transferred to the RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, the infection had developed so much that it was decided that the kindest thing to do was to put her to sleep.

The dog was found by a member of the public on Friday, November 25.

RSPCA inspector Emma Ellis is investigating the neglect of this dog and wants to trace the owner to establish how she came to be in this condition, as well as to check on the welfare of any offspring.

Emma said: “This dog was so skinny that she registered a body condition score of just one out of nine.

“She looked as if she had recently had puppies and was suffering from a prolapsed vagina.

“Sadly, the dog had to be put to sleep as the internal infection she had suffered was so bad that it meant the prolapse could not be fixed.”

The incident comes as the animal welfare charity has revealed a shocking 25 per cent increase in pet abandonments which they believe is due to the cost of living crisis.

Due to this, the RSPCA is calling on the public to donate to its Christmas campaign to try to help more animals in desperate need.

This dog, who was taken to Vets4Pets in Birstall on Friday, November 25, was grey in colour and has a distinctive feature in that her right ear has been cut. She was microchipped, but no details had been registered.

If anyone has information about the owner of the Cane Corso, they recognise the dog or know of the whereabouts of her puppies, contact the RSPCA on 0800 123 8018.

