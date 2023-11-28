RSPCA appeal after two cats are left in taped up carrier at Pets at Home in Dewsbury

The RSPCA is appealing for information to trace two young women after CCTV footage appeared to show them leaving a male and a female cat in a taped up carrier at a Pets at Home store in Dewsbury.

Staff at the store alerted the animal welfare charity last Monday (November 20) after the animals were found huddled together inside the carrier which had been left in a corner on the shop floor.

Frightened but unharmed, they were collected by RSPCA animal rescue officer Ollie Wilkes and taken to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where they were given a check-up and routine flea and worming treatments.

They are both said to be healthy and in good condition, although neither of them were microchipped.

The CCTV footage, which has been passed to the RSPCA, shows the two women entering the store with the carrier at 3.06pm and leaving without it just minutes later at 3.09pm.

Ollie said: “Both cats were understandably scared and bewildered after being left in a busy shop in a strange and noisy environment.

“Once they’d been checked over and felt safe and reassured they started to relax. Both of them have lovely natures and they’re in good condition, so it’s upsetting that once-loved pets appear to have been abandoned like this.

“We’re very keen to find out more about why they were left in these circumstances and we’d appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with the RSPCA by contacting our appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.”

The cats are now being boarded at a private facility on behalf of the RSPCA. They are recovering well and will be rehomed by the charity.

Animal abandonments incidents have soared to a shocking three year high as the RSPCA warns unwanted pets face a bleak winter - with incidents in West Yorkshire rising sharply compared with 2020.