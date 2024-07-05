Royds Park Railway: 70-year-old miniature railway in Cleckheaton saved from closure after community response to plea for volunteers
The plea was posted to the Royds Park Railway Facebook page on June 24, warning of dwindling volunteer numbers potentially leading to the closure of the miniature railway.
The post said: "In recent times we have seen a decline in the number of volunteers operating the railway, mainly due to old age or infirmity and we are now getting to the position where we often struggle to have enough people available to operate the railway properly on running days.
"The bottom line is that unless we can find more people to help run the railway, we are soon going to find ourselves in the position where we may have to restrict the number of times the railway is open or as a last resort the railway may have to close.
"This would be desperately sad after the many years of hard work that have been put in, and it would also deprive the many families and generations who enjoy coming to the railway.
“It could be that just one extra person could safeguard the future of this wonderful railway here at Royds Park.”
Secretary of the Spenborough Model and Experimental Engineers club Allan Mitchell, who has been a member for 48 years, said: “The problem is most of the members are now in their 70s or 80s; [they’re] getting older, can’t do too much.
“We have had a lot of very good responses to that Facebook post. We have now got two new members. [The total] has now increased to 15."
Around 10 volunteers are required for the site to operate.
Batley father of two, Neil Atkinson, said: "It's a wonderful place. We have enjoyed visiting for years with the kids and also attended some birthday parties there.
"Riding around the track on the small trains is great fun for all ages. The volunteers do a great job to keep the engines running."
Volunteers at the site typically carry out roles including driving the trains, weeding and gardening. Details on how to get in touch can be found on the Royds Park Railway Facebook page.
